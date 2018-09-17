Check out price, specs of newly launched ‘Jeep Compass Black Pack Edition’!

Jeep is the brand of American automobiles; a wholly owned subsidiary of the Italian-American Corporation since 1987 has grown up to be one of the best automobile companies all over the world and is known for its best quality interiors and exteriors. Jeep Compass has launched its newest SUV ‘Jeep Compass Black Pack Edition’ in India priced at Rs. 20. 59 lakh.

Basically as the name of the SUV suggests ‘Black Pack Edition’ ie all the interiors and exteriors of the car will be black in colour. The car will be equipped with black roof, black seat upholstery, alloy wheels etc.

The ‘Black Pack Edition’ will be available in three colour options in the exterior, Minimal Grey, Magnesio Grey and Vocal White.

The SUV will be available in both diesel and petrol variants which are often available in all the other newly launched cars but apart from this the petrol and diesel variant comes mated to a 7-speed automatic gearbox and 6-speed manual gearbox respectively.

Talking about the other launch of the company, Jeep is also planning to launch a new Limited Plus top-end variant of Compass compact SUV in coming weeks.