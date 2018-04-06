Check out Reliance Jio Rs 251 plan for IPL lovers!

In order to given competition to other famous telecom companies like Airtel, Idea, BSNL, Vodafone etc, Reliance Jio is grabbing headlines every now and then because of its exciting and affordable offers which includes voice calls and unlimited 4G data services. Now, yet again the telecom operator launched "Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan" offer during IPL 2017 and this year too, Jio is back with a new prepaid recharge plan called the "Cricket Season Pack", for IPL 2018. Priced at Rs…

Priced at Rs 251, the Jio ‘Cricket Season Pack’ will offer 102GB of 4G mobile data with a validity of 51 days.

The pack is targeted at cricket lovers, as the name would suggest where along with the 102GB data and free unlimited calls it will allow cricket fans access live-streaming of cricket matches during IPL 2018 which starts tomorrow, April 7.

“Jio is introducing a Cricket Season Pack that will allow cricket lovers to get access to their favorite live matches on mobile and stream almost every Live match throughout the duration of 51 days,” Jio said in a press statement.

Alongside this, the telecom operator has also announced a new Jio Cricket Play Along offer called “Jeeto Dhan Dhana Dhan” where Jio customers can win exciting prizes by answering certain questions that will be aired during the Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan Live show.

The show will premiere exclusively on the MyJio app and will be accessible to both Jio and non-Jio subscribers in 11 languages from April 7 onwards.