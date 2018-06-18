Check out Reliance Jio Rs 299 Prepaid Plan!

In order to given competition to other famous telecom companies like Airtel, Idea, BSNL, Vodafone etc, Reliance Jio is grabbing headlines every now and then because of its exciting and affordable offers which includes voice calls and unlimited 4G data services. Now, yet again the telecom operator is offering 126GBs or gigabytes of high-speed 4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 4.5GB data.

However, Mukesh Ambani-led operator’s new offer is not a permanent one and is valid only till June 30, 2018. In a recent move, Jio introduced a bouquet of offers for its customers. Jio is now providing 1.5GB per day additional high-speed 4G data to every user who recharges with any daily-recurring data pack. Jio’s new offer on Rs. 299 pack is part of this scheme, the release added.

Jio’s Rs. 299 prepaid pack originally offers 84GBs of high-speed 4G data for a period of 84 days with a daily cap of 3GB per day data. However, under the new scheme, Rs. 299 pack is offering 4.5GBs of daily data for 28 days till June 30. Jio’s Rs.299 prepaid plan also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls for the validity period. 100 free daily SMSes are also bundled with this plan. Customers also get subscription to host of Jio apps with this recharge plan. The validity of Rs. 299 pack is 28 days, according to operator’s official website- jio.com.

Under Jio’s new scheme, Rs. 149, Rs. 349, Rs. 399 and Rs. 449 prepaid plans are offering 3GB per day data for the validity period. Jio’s Rs. 198, Rs. 398, Rs. 448 and Rs. 498 plans are currently offering 3.5GB per day data for the validity period. Rs. 509 plan is offering 5.5GB per day data and Rs. 799 recharge plan is offering 6.5GB per day data.