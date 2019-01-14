Check out the alleged price of Honor View 20 in India!

One of the most famous smartphone companies Honor which is known to be giving newest features and specifications, is all set to launch its all new smartphone ‘Honor View 20’ allegedly priced at Rs. 40, 000.

The Honor View 20 is the very same Honor V20 phone that was made official in China in December 2018. After the pre-orders of the View 20 begins in India on Jan. 15, its shipments will start on Jan. 29.

The Honor View 20 features a 6.4-inch All-View Display that features a punch-hole at the top-left corner. It carries support for full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. The Kirin 980 chipset will be present under the hood of the device. The Android 9 Pie OS customized with Magic UI 2.0 will be available on the phone.

The View 20 is packed with a 4,000mAh battery that carries support for fast charging. On the rear is a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 main sensor which is coupled with a ToF (Time of Flight) 3D camera.

It features a selfie shooter of 25-megapixe. There is LTE Turbo feature on the View 20 which combines Wi-Fi and LTE signals for uninterrupted connectivity. In China, the handset is available in three colors like Charm Blue, Charm Red and Midnight Black.

Honor will be holding a launch event in Paris, France on Jan. 22. The company will be announcing the international version of the View 20 at the event.