Check out the details of Airtel’s new Rs. 449 prepaid plan!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, famous telecom operators like Vodafone, Idea, BSNL and Airtel have been grabbing headlines every now and then because of their constant plan launch for their users. Talking specifically, Airtel is on roll and have launched its all new Rs. 499 prepaid plan with 2GB per day data.

The new Airtel prepaid plan comes with 70 days validity and 140GB data benefit with 2GB per day 4G data FUP. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, is also offering a long-term validity plan on the same price. The plan of Rs 449 offers 136GB of data with 91 days validity period.

The new Rs 449 prepaid tariff plan also counters Reliance Jio’s Rs 448 plan, which offers 2GB data per day for 84 days. Both these plans offer unlimited calls as per TRAI and 100 SMS per day benefits over-and-above of daily 4G data.

Recently, Airtel had also launched international roaming packs starting from Rs 196 for its prepaid customers for 20 countries, including the US, the UK and China. These packs offer limited local calling, incoming calls and outgoing calls to India.

Customers will have the option to choose from three voice calling packs. Starting pack of Rs 196 will offer for 20 minutes with seven days validity, followed by Rs 296 for 40 minutes and Rs 446 for 75 minutes with 30 days and 90 days validity.

The plans will be available to customers travelling to UAE, Nepal, Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Bahrain, Canada, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong, France, Netherlands and Thailand as well.