Check out the details of BSNL’s revised Rs. 999 prepaid plan!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, famous telecom company Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited is grabbing headlines for revising its Rs. 999 prepaid plan in which the users will also get 3.1 GB of daily data (2GB/3G) wherein the customers will get a total download of up to 561.1 data.

The revised plan also includes unlimited voice calls (local as well as national) without any FUP. However, there is a catch in this plan. According to TelecomTalk, the voice calls are absolutely free if made to any network across the country except Mumbia and Delhi on mobile. The users will be charged 60 paise per minute as per the plan. This prepaid plan from BSNL is valid throughout the country across 19 telecom circles except for Kerala.

As a reminder, BSNL previously introduced Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,099 long term plans that included 2.1GB data per day as additional benefit. Both the plans are offered with validity of 365 days. The first package .i.e. Rs 1699 provides the users with 2GB data each day whereas the former plan of Rs 2099 proffers data benefit to 4GB data every day.