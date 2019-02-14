Check out the expected price of ‘Moto G7 Power’ in India!

One of the most famous smartphone companies Motorola which is known to be giving best quality specifications and camera features, is all set to launch its most awaited smartphone ‘Moto G7 Power’ in India expected to be priced at Rs. 13,999.

The G7 Power with its big 5000mAh battery will go up for sale in India for Rs 13,999 via both offline as well as online retail channels. The G7 Power will only be available in India with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Rest of the specifications is expected to be the same as the international model.

The G7 Power will retain the Snapdragon 632 chipset along with the 6.2-inch LCD display. The display will render pictures at a resolution of HD+. And yes, it also gets a fairly big notch.

For the cameras, the G7 Power gets a single 12-megapixel camera for the rear while the front camera will be an 8-megapixel camera. The highlight of the handset will be its big 5000mAh battery, which will make it the second Motorola smartphone alongside the Moto One Power to sport a mammoth battery. The G7 Power is expected to come with Android 9 Pie along with Moto Experiences out-of-the-box.

Considering the reliability of our source’s information, the G7 Power has a very high chance of making a debut in India for Rs 13,999. If Motorola indeed brings the G7 Power at a price of Rs 13,999, then it could give a tough challenge to the Redmi Note 6 Pro and the Nokia 5.1 Plus. The G7 Power with its near-stock Android interface could also be a threat to the upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 7.

The G7 Power was also speculated by Mumbai-based Mahesh Telecom to come at Rs 15,999. The dealer’s Twitter handle has put out a post mentioning the price as well as announcing an unboxing video of the G7 Power. The Tweet mentions that the G7 Power will carry an MRP of Rs 15,999 in India. The dealer will offer some discount and make it available for sale at Rs 14,500.