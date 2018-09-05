EntertainmentBollywood Check out the first look of Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar in ‘Super 30’ ByTeam Pardaphash -September 5, 2018 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter Check out the first look of Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar in 'Super 30' On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Hrithik Roshan unveiled posters of his much anticipating project ‘Super 30’ which is a Bollywood film that shows the bond between the teacher and his students. Hrithik Roshan will be seen in an intense in the Bollywood film ‘Super 30’ which is based on Patna mathematician Anand Kumar. Bollywood News,Bollywood Breaking News,Entertainment News,Entertainment Breaking News,, Anand Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Super 30, Teachers Day TAGSAnand KumarHrithik RoshanSuper 30Teachers Day On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Hrithik Roshan unveiled posters of his much anticipating project 'Super 30' which is a Bollywood film that shows the bond between the teacher and his students. Hrithik Roshan will be seen in an intense…