Check out the first look of Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar in ‘Super 30’

By
Team Pardaphash
-
super 30
Check out the first look of Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar in 'Super 30'

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Hrithik Roshan unveiled posters of his much anticipating project ‘Super 30’ which is a Bollywood film that shows the bond between the teacher and his students.

Hrithik Roshan will be seen in an intense in the Bollywood film ‘Super 30’ which is based on Patna mathematician Anand Kumar.

Bollywood News,Bollywood Breaking News,Entertainment News,Entertainment Breaking News,, Anand Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Super 30, Teachers Day

On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, Hrithik Roshan unveiled posters of his much anticipating project 'Super 30' which is a Bollywood film that shows the bond between the teacher and his students. Hrithik Roshan will be seen in an intense…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

MORE FROM PARDAPHASH