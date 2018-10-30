Check out the first poster of Sushant-Sara starrer ‘Kedarnath’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who have been appreciated for his excellent performances in movies like ‘M.S Dhoni: The Untold Story’, ‘Kai Po Che’ on the other hand Sara Ali Khan who will be making her debut with the forthcoming movie ‘Kedarnath’ in the industry along with Sushant in the lead role. After a lot of buzz about the movie, the makers of the film has disclosed the first poster of ‘Kedarnath’ which clearly depict that love cannot be stopped no matter what happens.

Director Abhishek Kapoor shared the beautiful poster with the caption, “No tragedy, no wrath of nature, no act of God can defeat the power of love! Presenting the official #KedarnathPoster, teaser out at 12 noon @itsSSR #SaraAliKhan.”

Here is the new poster:-

On the work front, Sushant has quite a few projects in hand including Sonchiriya, Chhichhore and Kizie Aur Manny.