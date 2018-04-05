Check out the increment of price in ‘Bajaj Motorcycles’!

The famous automobile company Bajaj which is known for its brand name and metal body design have made an increment in the price of its offerings across price points. The Pulsar, Avenger, and Platina line-ups along with the V15 and Discover 125 have seen minor hikes while the Bajaj Dominar's price was revised some time ago. The Pulsar 220F and Pulsar 180's prices have been increased by Rs 1,000, these now cost Rs 94,684 and Rs 82,650 respectively. The Pulsar…

The famous automobile company Bajaj which is known for its brand name and metal body design have made an increment in the price of its offerings across price points. The Pulsar, Avenger, and Platina line-ups along with the V15 and Discover 125 have seen minor hikes while the Bajaj Dominar’s price was revised some time ago.

The Pulsar 220F and Pulsar 180’s prices have been increased by Rs 1,000, these now cost Rs 94,684 and Rs 82,650 respectively. The Pulsar NS 200 sees a Rs 1,700 hike and now costs Rs 99,415 for the non-ABS and Rs 1,11,415 for the ABS variant. The Pulsar RS 200 on the other hand, is now more expensive by Rs 1,800. The bike now costs Rs 1,25,691 (non-ABS) and Rs 1,37,595 (ABS).

Looking at the Avenger motorcycles, the newly launched Avenger 180 is dearer by Rs 1100 and comes at Rs 85,599. The Bajaj Avenger 220 Street and Cruise motorcycles see a price hike of Rs 1000 and are now priced at 94,466. The updated Discover 125 is more expensive by Rs 500, the standard version now costs Rs 53,671 and the disc brake equipped version now costs Rs 56,495.

While the prices of the V12 remain unchanged, the V15 is now dearer by Rs 1,000. It now costs Rs 65,197. The Platina Comfortec motorcycle is also pricier by ? 500 and now costs Rs 47,655.