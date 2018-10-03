Check out the launch date and images of ‘2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid luxury’!

Toyota being one of the most famous Japanese automobile companies has unveiled its new car ‘2019 Toyota Camry Hybrid luxury’ in the UK market in the upcoming months and the India launch too is scheduled for early next year.

In India, the Camry has created a niche for itself and competes with the likes of Honda Accord Hybrid. Pricing for the base variant starts at Rs 37.22 lakhs (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Here are the images:-