Check out the launch date and other details of ‘Vivo iQoo’!

One of the most famous Chinese multinational smartphone companies, Vivo which is known to be giving best quality features and camera specifications, is all set to launch its all new smartphone ‘Vivo iQoo’ in China on March 1, 2019.

However, that short presentation confirmed the presence of a vertically-stacked triple camera setup and a reflective design on the rear panel.

That said, while the details about the frontal design remain unknown, the iQoo phone will feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

While we know Vivo iQoo phone will come with a triple rear-camera setup, its specifics are unclear.

However, Vivo had recently teased that the upcoming phone would offer Super HDR camera technology which was first announced last year by the company.

To recall, Super HDR is an AI-based feature that captures 12 images and merges them for a composite image with improved dynamic range.