Check out the launch date of all-new 2019 ‘Honda Civic’!

One of the most well-known automobile companies Honda which is amongst the oldest companies of the country, is all set to launch its all-new 2019 ‘Honda Civic’ in India officially on 7th March, 2019.

In its duration of about 47 years, more than 25 million units have been retailed making civic the largest selling model for Honda across the world.

However, the tenth generation Civic will be offered in both petrol and diesel powertrains. The 1.8-litre i-VTEC petrol engine produce 141 PS and 174 Nm while the 1.6-litre EarthDreams i-DTEC single turbo diesel unit borrowed from the latest CR-V makes 120 PS and 300 Nm.

The petrol version is mated to only a CVT automatic transmission with paddle shifters while the diesel uses a six-speed manual gearbox to transfer power to the wheels.

The Civic is locally assembled in India at the brand’s Greater Noida plant where it shares assembly lines with the CR-V, and is expected to have a commendable price range between Rs. 18 lakh and Rs. 23 lakh (ex-showroom).

The deliveries are more likely to begin soon after its market debut. Honda showcased the new Civic at the 2018 Auto Expo last February and it gathered plenty of attention from the show-goers and media.