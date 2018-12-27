Check out the launch date of ‘Mahindra XUV300’!

One of the most famous automobile companies Mahindra which had recently unveiled its all new ‘Mahindra XUV300’, have now finally disclosed the launch date ie on February 15, 2019 and the price of the car is expected to be announced on the launch date itself.

The XUV300 is based on Tivoli’s X100 platform which has been modified and altered to fall under the crucial four-metre mark that will help Mahindra position it more competitively. The new XUV gets a styling that’s different from the Tivoli’s but does have some styling cues borrowed from the larger XUV500, especially when seen from front three-quarters.

As reported by us earlier, the XUV300 will come loaded with multiple features, including some segment-firsts like a large 8.0-inch touchscreen, a sunroof, dual-zone climate control and leather seats.

Powering the XUV300 will be the same 123hp, 1.5-litre diesel unit that made its debut in the Marazzo. The engine also won the Engine of the Year award at the recently held Autocar Awards 2019. The XUV will get the option of a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine as well. Both engines will be mated to a six-speed manual gearbox for now, with an automatic transmission expected to be introduced later.

The Mahindra XUV300 will be aimed squarely at not only its compact SUV rivals like the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and the Ford EcoSport but also at the larger Hyundai Creta.