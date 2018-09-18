Check out the launch date of ‘Motorola One Power’!

Motorola is known to be one of the best smartphone brands all over the country while not being in the market since very long but making its brand image amongst the public became the speciality of Motorola. It has been in the news almost every month for its new launches and this time Motorola is again going to launch its newest smartphone ‘Motorola One Power’ on September 24, 2018.

The Motorola One Power has a 6.2-inch Full HD+ Max Vision display. It has a notch at the top which is home to a 12MP front-facing camera. It is powered by a Snapdragon 636 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

On the back of the phone are dual cameras in a 16MP + 5MP combination and a fingerprint scanner buried under the Motorola logo. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo and packs a large 5,000mAh battery. Motorola has promised the phone will get updated to Android 9 Pie as soon as possible and will also get updated to Android Q next year in addition to three years of security updates.

The Motorola One Power is already available in China as the Motorola P30 Note.