Check out the launch date of ‘Royal Enfield Classic Pegasus 350’!

Royal Enfield is an Indian motorcycle manufacturing brand with the tag of “the oldest global motorcycle brand in continuous production” manufactured in factories in Chennai in India. According to the information given by the sources, Royal Enfield is all set to launch its brand new motorcycle ‘Royal Enfield Classic Pegasus 350’ on August 28, 2018.

Earlier, other rumours suggested that Royal Enfield would equip its motorcycles with dual channel ABS on the 28th of August, but the latest set of pictures showing military-themed Classic 350s, suggest that the Pegasus 350 could be launched. Moreover, Royal Enfield has talked about honouring the armed forces through the latest launch, another pointer towards the Pegasus 350.

Specifications:-

1. The motorcycle uses a 346-cc, unit construction engine with a long-stroke design.

2. On the interior front, Engine puts out 19.8 Bhp of peak power and 28 Nm of peak torque.

3. The Royal Enfield Classic 350 range recently got a rear disc brake for specific models, such as Gunmetal Grey and Redditch Red.

4. The bike is installed with hydraulic tappets, the air-cooled, carburetted engine