Check out the launch date, price & specifications ‘Samsung Galaxy J8’!

The famous smartphone company Samsung which is known for its brand image and durability have yet again managed to officially announce the availability of its brand new ‘Samsung Galaxy J8’ ie on June 20.

The Samsung Galaxy J8 price in India is Rs. 18,990, and it comes in only one configuration – 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone will be available in Blue, Black, and Gold colour options. The smartphone will be available on the Samsung India e-store, while other sales channels have not been announced.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Galaxy J8 runs Samsung Experience on top of Android 8.0 Oreo. The smartphone comes with a 6-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED ‘Infinity display’ with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The Galaxy J8 has a dual camera setup on the back, with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor for depth-of-field effects. At the front is a 16-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/1.9. Both front and rear cameras have a single LED flash.

There is 64GB of inbuilt storage which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone facial recognition and has a variable selfie flash which allows users to adjust the exposure while capturing selfies.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy J8 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone also has a feature called ‘Chat over Video’ that allows users to chat on WhatsApp and the default messaging app whilst watching videos.

The feature, which Samsung claims has been developed by their Indian R&D team, overlays a translucent chat window and keyboard over the video being played.

The handset also come with a few memory management features like move to memory card, delete duplicate images, zip unused apps and delete saved APK files. The phone comes with Samsung Mall functionality, and Samsung Pay Mini for mobile payments.