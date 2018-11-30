Check out the launch date, specs of ‘OnePlus 6T McLaren edition’!

After having launched its most awaited flagship OnePlus 6T Thunder Purple variant, OnePlus is all set to launch it’s another much awaited smartphone flagship ‘OnePlus 6T McLaren edition’ on December 11 in United Kingdom while the launch in India is set on December 12.

OnePlus has in the past made special editions of its smartphones. There was OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition and OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition. OnePlus also partnered with Colette store in Paris for its OnePlus 6T smartphone. This variant was however limited to the European market.

According to the information given by a report by MySmartPrice, the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition will pack 10GB of RAM. OnePlus 6T offers up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone will come with 256GB in-built storage. Other than design changes, the smartphone will most likely carry the same specifications and features.

OnePlus 6T features a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with a tinier ‘waterdrop’ notch. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor paired with a 3,700mAh battery.

On the camera front, OnePlus 6T sports dual 16-megapixel and 20-megapixel rear cameras. It has a 20-megapixel front camera for selfies.

On the connectivity front, the OnePlus 6T include dual SIM support, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and 4G VoLTE.