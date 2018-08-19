Check out the launch date, specs, price of ‘Nokia 9’!

Nokia is considered to be one of the most famous and trusted brands all over the country and is also one of the oldest brands in India. The trustworthiness of the company’s product is widely accepted by the people. After planning to launch ‘Nokia 6.1 Plus’ in the country, Nokia is all set to launch its all new smartphone ‘Nokia 9’ allegedly on August 21, 2018.

The tweet from the company reads, “Get ready to unveil the most awaited phones“, which several reports indicate could mean the upcoming flagship – the Nokia 9. However, the teaser image from the tweet reveals only the silhouette of the handset with a glow of light from behind. Sadly, there’s no way to confirm if it’s indeed the upcoming flagship from Nokia.

Specifications:-

1. Display- 6.01-inch AMOLED display

2. Resolution- 18:9 aspect ratio and QHD+ resolution

3. Internal Storage- 256GB

4. RAM- 8 GB

5. Front Camera- 21MP

6. Rear Camera- A primary 41MP wide angle sensor accompanied by a secondary 20MP telephoto lens and a standalone 9.7MP monochrome camera.

7. Battery- 3, 900 mAh

8. Version- Android 8.1 Oreo