Check out the leaked features, specs of ‘Oppo A7’!

Chinese smartphone giant multinational company Oppo have been grabbing headlines every now and then for its consecutive smartphone launch every month and now ahead of the launch of Oppo A7, the features and specifications of the smartphone have been leaked.

Talking about the camera, the smartphone is equipped with 16 MP front facing camera while 13 MP + 2 MP rear camera.

Oppo A7 will have a 6.2-inch 1520 x 720 display and it is by the Snapdragon 450 processor with 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage for both variants.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone is installed with dual-SIM support (nano only), Bluetooth 4.2, 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, and support for USB OTG. When it launches, it will be available in Glaze Blue and Glaring Gold. Its dimensions are 155.9 x 75.4 x 8.1 mm and it weighs 158g.