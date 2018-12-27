Check out the leaked picture of Bigg Boss 12 winner trophy!

Mumbai: Bigg Boss season 12 is heading towards its grand finale and before this big day if the rumors are to be believed that the picture of Bigg Boss 12 winner trophy has been leaked. The trophies of all previous season were unveiled in the grandest manner in the season finale but this time the picture of the trophy is allegedly leaked.

According to the information given by the sources, the trophy was first posted by Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sabyasachi Satpathy on his instagram account but as soon as the picture of the trophy started going viral on the internet, he attempted to delete it from his account.

Now, the point to ponder upon is that was the picture of the trophy really was the winner’s trophy of Bigg Boss 12. Sabyasachi’s move to delete the picture from his account somehow makes it clear that the picture definitely had something to do with the look of Bigg Boss 12 winner trophy.

It is definitely the most awaited moment for the fans of Bigg Boss 12 to see the first look of the trophy but it would be even more interesting for them to see their favorite contestant holding the trophy in his/her hand and being called as the winner of Bigg Boss 12.

Here is the picture of the trophy:-

As per leaked information, there are chances and predictions made that the top three contestants of Bigg Boss 12 would be Romil Chaudhary, Dipika Kakkar Ibrahim and Sreesanth.

Well, it will be interesting to the last task of Bigg Boss season 12 in which ex-contestants of Bigg Boss including Priyank Sharma, Gautam Gulati and Kamiya Punjabi would enter the house as challengers to challenge the current top six contestants of Bigg Boss 12. Who will win the task against the challengers and prove their worth for winning the show?