Check out the list of contestants expected to enter ‘Bigg Boss 12’!

Mumbai: The king of television reality shows Bigg Boss is all set to come up on the screens with its 12th season which will be aired on colors channel from 16th September 2018 and this time yet again legendary actor Salman Khan will be hosting the show for the 9th time in a row.

Bigg Boss is returning back with a new theme of jodis ie the contestants will enter in the house in jodis and play the entire game in the pair of 2. The audience and Bigg Boss fans are excited to see the 12th season which is returning back with all the masala, fights, tasks, glamour etc.

Talks have already begun about who all are expected to enter the house this time and people are already gossiping about the upcoming season.

Here is the list of the expected contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 12’:-

Divya Agrawal

2. Karanvir Bohra

3. Scarlett Rose

4. Sreesanth Nair

5. Srishty Rode

6. Tanushree Dutta