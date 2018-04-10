Check out the method that treats hearing loss!

According to the information given by a research, a new method is discovered by the researchers that can treat hearing loss and fix damaged cells inside the ear, which could surely assist many people who are suffering from hearing loss. The study conducted by researchers at University of Southern California (USC) in the US demonstrates a novel way for a drug to zero in on damaged nerves and cells deep inside the ear. As per the information give by the…

According to the information given by a research, a new method is discovered by the researchers that can treat hearing loss and fix damaged cells inside the ear, which could surely assist many people who are suffering from hearing loss.

The study conducted by researchers at University of Southern California (USC) in the US demonstrates a novel way for a drug to zero in on damaged nerves and cells deep inside the ear.

As per the information give by the researchers, the new method is a potential remedy for a problem that afflicts two-thirds of people over 70 years and 17 per cent of all adults in the US.

Charles E McKenna, a professor at USC , said “What is new here is we figured out how to deliver a drug into the inner ear so it actually stays put and does what it is supposed to do, and that is novel.”

“Inside this part of the ear, there is fluid constantly flowing that would sweep dissolved drugs away, but our new approach addresses that problem,” said McKenna, lead author of the study.

He said, “This is a first for hearing loss and the ear. It is also important because it may be adaptable for other drugs that need to be applied within the inner ear.”