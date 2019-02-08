Check out the new trailer of Sushant-Bhumi starrer ‘Sonchiriya’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Bhumi Pednekar who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Sonchiriya’, have shared the new trailer of their movie on their social networking sites. The makers of the film after having launched the initial trailer of the movie, they have now launched the new trailer of the film and the fans are already in talks of the upcoming movie.

The new trailer is titled The Rebels of Sonchiriya introduces us to the 5 main characters – Sushant Singh Rajput as Lakhna, Manoj Bajpayee as Man Singh, Bhumi Pednekar as Indumati, Ranvir Shorey as Vakil Singh and Ashutosh Rana as Gujjar. I already loved the teaser and the first trailer of the movie but the second trailer has taken the excitement to another level. It looks like Abhishek Chaubey has hit it out of the park once again.

Here is the new trailer:-