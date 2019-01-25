Check out the newly appointed CEO of IndiGo!

World-wide famous airlines IndiGo which have been grabbing headlines every now and then for its new discount offers, have named Ronojoy Dutta as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) recently.

Dutta’s appointment comes about nine months after IndiGo’s president and whole-time director Aditya Ghosh, who managed the day-to-day operations at the airline, announced his decision to quit.

Ghosh’s resignation was announced by IndiGo in April last year, following which the airline’s co-founder Rahul Bhatia served as the interim CEO. Dutta had been hired as a principal consultant last year.

After Ghosh’s exit, industry experts said that his ideal replacement would be someone with extensive international experience and one who could drive and grow the international operations of the airline.

Dutta, who has several decades of experience in the aviation sector, has been the president of United Airlines, after rising through the ranks in the company. He has also been an adviser to the restructuring of both Air Canada and US Airways, and was engaged in long-term consulting contracts with Hawaiian Airlines and Air Canada.

Dutta, who studied at the Indian Institute of Technology-Kharagpur and then at Harvard Business School, served as president of Air Sahara for two years between 2004-2006.

“IndiGo is blessed to be operating in one of the highest growth economies of the world and this opens up future opportunities for rapid growth,” Dutta said.

Damodaran’s appointment comes two months after the death of M.D. Mallya who had served as chairman of the company.