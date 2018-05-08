Check out the pictures from Sonam Kapoor’s wedding, bride and groom looks adorable!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has recently been grabbing headlines for her wedding with boyfriend Anand Ahuja and earlier than this the relationship between the two was a matter of talk in the media and industry. Well, today is the day when Sonam Kapoor finally got married with Delhi businessman and boyfriend Anand Ahuja in an Anand Karaj ceremony after a star-studded mehendi and sangeet ceremony. Many Bollywood biggies marked their presence at the wedding destination to be a part…

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor has recently been grabbing headlines for her wedding with boyfriend Anand Ahuja and earlier than this the relationship between the two was a matter of talk in the media and industry. Well, today is the day when Sonam Kapoor finally got married with Delhi businessman and boyfriend Anand Ahuja in an Anand Karaj ceremony after a star-studded mehendi and sangeet ceremony.

Many Bollywood biggies marked their presence at the wedding destination to be a part of the couple’s most beautiful chapter.

Here are the pictures:-