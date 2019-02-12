Check out the price and other details of ‘2019 Kawasaki Versys 1000’!

One of the most famous automobile companies Kawasaki which is known to be giving stylish exteriors and features of its editions, has announced the India launch of its all new 2019 edition ‘Kawasaki Versys 1000’ priced at Rs. 10, 69,000.

Commenting on the launch, Naoki Matsumoto, Managing Director – India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd went on to say: “The bespoke Versys 1000 has a style of adventure model, but it is most suited for sport riding and long touring. Technically, it is a crossover from the Ninja 1000 with a purpose of thrilling performance with everyday versatility. I hope our customers explore endless possibilities with the Versys 1000.”

Versys 1000 makes a long touring convenient and comfortable prospect with cruise control, a comfy seat and good wind protection to complement a relaxed riding position for those spending more time on the saddle. Windscreen height is adjustable for optimized functionality. Tyres are capable of superb cornering, and Versys 1000’s high-speed stability, makes the offering one that’s an attractive proposition.

Assembled in Kawasaki India factory at Chakan, Pune, those customers who had participated in pre-booking can expect delivery from March 2019 onwards. Kawasaki Versys 1000 features a liquid cooled, inline four 1043 cc engine based on the engine that powers Ninja 1000 and returns max power of 120 hp, and 102 Nm of torque. The torque range is strong at at all rpm (especially in the low-mid range).

Kawasaki Versys 1000 sits on an aluminium twin-tube frame and suspension is updated. Radial-mount front brake calipers are in duty. Up front are twin LED headlamps, and the bike comes with its own power source/ socket for accessory.