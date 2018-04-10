Check out the price & availability of ‘Apple iPhone 8, 8 Plus Red series’ in India!

The world famous American multinational technology company Apple which is known for its brand image and design has managed to disclose the special Apple iPhone 8 and 8 Plus Red series along with matching accessories. Apple's new iPhones will be available in—64GB and 256GB—options for pre-order in select markets including the US from April 10 onwards and will hit stores later this week, April 13. As far as India is concerned, Apple will release the iPhone 8 (Product) Red series…

