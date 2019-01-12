Check out the price of ‘2019 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift’!

World-wide famous car maker Maruti have launched its all new ‘Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift’ 2019 edition and the they have finally hiked the price of the all new car Sigma petrol variant with Rs. 3,500 price hike now costs Rs. 5.41 lakh while the base sigma diesel is priced at Rs. 6.54 lakh after becoming Rs. 3,500 dearer respectively.

Maruti Suzuki does not just offer the 2019 Baleno with increase in pricing, as it has undergone minor cosmetic change. The update restricted to the front end enables the bumper section’s air intake becoming wider than before with a new shape.

Additionally, the fog lamp housing is vertically positioned in a separate unit. The Baleno RS performance variant is quoted at Rs. 8.53 lakh with Rs. 6,000 price increase. The regular range-topping Alpha diesel and Alpha petrol automatic are priced at Rs. 8.53 lakh and Rs. 8.46 lakh respectively (all prices mentioned, ex-showroom New Delhi).

The additional features in the facelifted Baleno are base Sigma getting reverse parking sensors as standard along with speed alert feature while Delta and Zeta gain LED projector headlamps replacing the HID projectors from RS variant. No performance changes have been made as the 1.2-litre K series petrol and 1.3-litre DDiS diesel continue to be at the helm.

The petrol motor is mated to either a five-speed manual transmission as standard or CVT as option.

On the other hand, the diesel engine uses a five-speed manual gearbox only. The RS variant is powered by a 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbocharged petrol unit making 101 bhp and 150 Nm.