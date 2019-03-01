Check out the price of 2019 Maruti WagonR CNG!

One of the famous automobile companies Maruti which have been grabbing headlines every now and then for its recent launches, have unveiled its all new 2019 edition ‘Maruti WagonR CNG’ in India priced at Rs 4.84 lakh and Rs 4.89 lakh available in two variants, LXI and LXI(O) respectively.

Since Maruti Suzuki has not officially revealed the engine specifications of the WagonR CNG, we expect the power output to remain the same as in the Alto K10 CNG and Celerio CNG (59PS in both these cars at an identical 6000rpm). That makes it around 9PS less than the WagonR petrol but identical to that of the Santro CNG. The WagonR CNG has a claimed fuel economy of 33.54 km/kg. The claimed fuel economy in the Santro CNG’s case is 30.48km/kg.

While the WagonR 1.0 can be had with an AMT as well (in the V variant), Maruti is offering the WagonR CNG in the L and L(O) variants only, so there’s only the 5-speed MT on offer. Hyundai also offers the Santro CNG with a 5-speed MT only.

Unlike the Santro CNG, which is available in the mid-spec variants (Magna and Sportz), Maruti is offering the WagonR CNG in the base L and the L(O) variants only. So it is likely to share its feature list with the L and L(O) variants of the WagonR 1.0. Features such as driver airbag, ABS with EBD, front seatbelt reminder, speed alert system, rear parking sensors, roof antenna, body-coloured bumpers, manual AC and front power windows should, therefore, be on offer on the WagonR 1.0 CNG. The LXI(O) variant, however, should get extra features like co-driver airbag and front seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters.

At a price tag of Rs 4.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the Wagon R CNG is priced at a premium of Rs 65,000 over the LXI petrol. The Santro CNG is available in Magna and Sportz variants, priced at Rs 5.24 lakh and Rs 5.65 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).