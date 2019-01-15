Check out the price of ‘Honda CB300R’!

World-wide famous automobile company Honda which is one of the oldest companies of the country, is all set to launch its all new bike ‘Honda CB300R’ in India at Rs. 2.50 lakh expected to give new interiors and exteriors.

Powering the bike is a 286cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve, DOHC motor that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. In the United Kingdom, this motorcycle makes 31.4hp and 27.5Nm of torque. While the specifications of the India-spec bike haven’t been revealed as yet, we can expect similar figures.

Suspension is handled by a 41mm USD fork and a preload-adjustable monoshock. Braking at the front is taken care of by a 296mm disc and a four-pot caliper, while the rear uses a 220mm disc with a single-pot caliper. To improve the front to rear distribution of ABS, the motorcycle gets a dual-channel system that uses an IMU.

The 300R rides on 17-inch wheels at both ends, with a 110/70-17 section tyre at the front and a 150/60-17 section tyre at the rear. The UK-spec CB300R has an impressively low kerb weight of just 143kg, making it one of the lightest bikes in the segment. We can expect a similar weight figure in India.

The CB300R will be available in two colours in India – Matte Axis Gray Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red.

With a price below the Rs 2.50 lakh mark, the CB300R faces competition from the base Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 (Rs 2.50 lakh) and KTM 390 Duke (Rs 2.44 lakh). At this price point, the Honda will significantly undercut the BMW G 310 R, another rival in this space. While there is no clarity on when deliveries will start, we expect it to be soon after the launch.