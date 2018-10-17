Check out the price, features of new Hyundai Santro!

Prishita Rathi
Check out the price, features of new Hyundai Santro!

Famous automobile company Hyundai which is known to be one of the oldest companies is all set to launch its all new Hyundai Santro and according to a temporary leaked price stars from Rs 3.88 lakh.

The leaked list also shows that the new Santro will be available in 9 different configurations. Hyundai has already started accepting the official bookings of the all-new Santro in India at Rs 11,100.

The all-new Santro will come packed with new age technology including segment-first like 17.64 cm (6.94-inch) touchscreen audio video system. The multi-media system will have Android Auto, Apple Carplay and Mirror Link along with supporting Voice Recognition Function & Rear Parking Camera display on screen. Furthermore, the all-new Santro is equipped with Hyundai’s patent ‘Eco Coating Technology’ which prevents unpleasant odour to develop in the AC evaporator by degrading the micro-organisms.

The all-new Santro is built on new platform along with the application of 63% Advanced High Strength Steel (AHSS) + High Strength Steel (HSS), helping to achieve prominent Static & Dynamic Airbag provides uncompromised safety. Additionally, standard ABS with EBD and Driver’s Airbag will provide safety to customers.

When it comes to the engine, the all-new Santro is equipped with the 4-cylinder 1.1-litre petrol motor. The all-new Santro will be the first Hyundai model to offer in-house developed Smart Auto AMT Technology and will have a factory fitted CNG option as well. The new Santro will come with 3 Years/100,000 kms warranty and 3 Years Road Side Assistance (Best in Segment).

