Check out the price of Samsung Galaxy Tab S4!

One of the most famous technology companies Samsung which is known to be one of the top notch smartphone brands is all set to launch its all new ‘Galaxy Tab S4’ this week priced at nearly Rs. 60, 000.

The 2-in-1 Android tablet was launched globally in August before the unveling of Galaxy Note 9. Industry sources media that Samsung delayed the India launch of Galaxy Tab S4 to cash in on the festive season.

The move is aimed at growing faster than the industry growth rate of 20-25 per cent expected during the festive season, the sources added.

According to the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) tablet tracker for Q2 2018, Samsung Electronics grabbed the second spot by shipping 5.3 million units, after Apple.

Galaxy Tab S4 comes with immersive display, four speakers and enhanced entertainment features. The “DeX” feature helps consumers enjoy a PC-like interface even without a monitor and S Pen can be used to draw and take notes, among other things.