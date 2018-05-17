Check out the price, specifications of ‘Nokia X6’!

The famous smartphone company which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new phone ‘Nokia X6’, brand to sport a display notch, and brand licensee HMD Global has also included a dual rear camera setup with AI and HDR features on the Nokia X6. The Nokia X6 price starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,800) for the 4GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, going up to CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for…

The famous smartphone company which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to launch its brand new phone ‘Nokia X6’, brand to sport a display notch, and brand licensee HMD Global has also included a dual rear camera setup with AI and HDR features on the Nokia X6.

The Nokia X6 price starts at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,800) for the 4GB RAM, 32GB storage variant, going up to CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 16,000) for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,100).

The dual-SIM (Nano) Nokia X6 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and sports a 5.8-inch full-HD+ (1080×2280 pixels) display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 for protection. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM.

The Nokia X6 bears a dual rear camera setup with a primary 16-megapixel sensor and a secondary 5-megapixel monochrome sensor, sporting an f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixels. On the front, it offers a 16-megapixel camera with the same f/2.0 aperture and 1-micron pixel sensor. The company is touting the presence of AI features for improved photography (with features such as optimised colour contrast, depth of field and portrait lighting effects, as well face recognition), as well as HDR support. It also offers the Bothie feature, letting users utlise both front and rear cameras simultaneously. It also supports Face Unlock. It features 32GB of 64GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options on the Nokia X6 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. It is powered by a 3060mAh battery that when coupled with an 18W charger can deliver up to 50 percent of charge in 30 minutes, thanks to Quick Charge 3.0. It measures 147.2×70.98×7.99mm (excluding the lens), going up to 8.59mm with the lens, and weighs 151 grams.