Check out the price, specs of newly launched ‘TVS Apache RTR 180’!

One of the leading automobile companies TVS which is known to give extremely wanted interiors and exteriors while the designing of the motorcycle is done after keeping in mind the demand of the time, has launched its all new ‘TVS Apache RTR 180’ 2019 version in India priced at Rs. 84,578 and ABS version at Rs. 95,392 respectively.

The 2019 Apache RTR 180 is available in five exciting colours – Pearl White, Gloss Black, T Grey, Matte Blue and Matte Red. The new model is powered by the same 177 cc single cylinder engine producing 17.3 bhp of power at 8,500 rpm and 15.5 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. This engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

The braking duties are done by 270 mm disc brake at front and 200 mm disc at the rear. The Apache RTR 180 is the first product in its segment to come with dual channel ABS system and it is priced at a slight premium compared to the non-ABS version. According to the new rule, all bikes above 125 cc must get ABS system as standard.

The top speed of Apache RTR 180 is 114 kmph and the performance bike is expected to return 45 kmpl. The fuel tank capacity of Apache is 16 litres and reserve capacity is 2.5 litres. The front gets telescopic suspension while the rear gets dual gas charged suspension, which is tuned for sporty handling.

The Apache RTR 180 rides on 17-inch black finished alloy wheels with 90/90 section tyre at the front and 110/80 section tyre at rear with tubeless tyres.