Check out the price, specs of newly ‘Vivo Y91’ launched in India!

Vivo is known to be one of the most famous companies and is a Chinese multinational company, have launched its all new ‘Vivo Y91’ in India priced at Rs. 10, 990 with MediaTek Helio P22 processor.

Vivo is offering customers who purchase the Vivo Y91 from their online store a free pair of Bluetooth earphones. Additionally, the company is also running an exchange offer for older Vivo smartphones.

The company on all platforms will also provide consumers with no-cost EMI options, 15-day replacement, additional Rs 500 off on exchange, Reliance Jio cashback worth Rs 4,000 along with 3TB of extra 4G data, Airtel cashback of Rs 2,000 along with 240GB of additional data.

Key features of the device include dual camera setup on the back, a dewdrop style notched display, gradient back panel, MediaTek Helio P22 processor and 2GB of RAM.

Vivo Y91 sports a 6.22-inch HD+ Halo FullView display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device comes with 2GB of RAM along with 32GB internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,030mAh non-removable battery with support for the company’s own native smart power management system. Vivo Y91 sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture paired with a 2MP secondary sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 for taking selfies.