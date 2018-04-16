Check out the release date of Gippy Garewal starrer ‘Carry On Jatta 2’!

Mumbai: Bollywood and Punjabi ace singer Gippy Garewal who was last seen in the movie ‘Carry On Jatta’, will next be seen in the second instalment ‘Carry On Jatta 2’ that will hit the cinemas on 1 June, 2018. Gippy, who has starred in films like "Manje Bistre" and "Subedar Joginder Singh", made the announcement via Twitter yesterday. Gippy took to express his happiness on his twitter account and tweeted: "Waheguru di kirpa naal 'Carry On Jatta 2' June 1,…

Mumbai: Bollywood and Punjabi ace singer Gippy Garewal who was last seen in the movie ‘Carry On Jatta’, will next be seen in the second instalment ‘Carry On Jatta 2’ that will hit the cinemas on 1 June, 2018.

Gippy, who has starred in films like “Manje Bistre” and “Subedar Joginder Singh”, made the announcement via Twitter yesterday.

Gippy took to express his happiness on his twitter account and tweeted: “Waheguru di kirpa naal ‘Carry On Jatta 2’ June 1, 2018 nu release ho rahi aa (With the good wishes of Waheguru, ‘Carry On Jatta 2’ will release on June 1, 2018)… Need your blessings.”

“Carry On Jatta” released in 2012. It is directed by Smeep Kang, and also starred Mahie Gill. The film is inspired by the 1989 Malayalam film “Chakkikotha Chankaran” which was already remade in Kannada in 1992 as “Mana Mecchida Sose”.