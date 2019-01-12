Check out the release date of John Abraham starrer ‘RAW’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor John Abraham who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Romeo Akbar Walter’ (RAW), is all set to portray an out of the box character in his next movie. The movie is slated to hit the screens on April 12, 2019.

Actor Sikander Kher, who will be playing John’s nemesis in the movie, tweeted: “From the horses mouth… ‘RAW’ to release on April 12. Get your spy glasses on.”

A tweet from the official Twitter account of Viacom18 read: “Viacom18 Motion Pictures, KYTA Productions and VA Film Company announce the release of its upcoming espionage thriller, ‘Romeo Akbar Walter’ (RAW) on April 12, 2019.

“The film is produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, KYTA Productions and VA Film Company. ‘RAW’, based on true incidents is written and directed by Robbie Grewal.”

The film also stars Mouni Roy.