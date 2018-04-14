Check out the specifications of ‘Volkswagen Ameo’!

The famous automobile company Volkswagen which is known for its brand image and durability got a new 1.0 litre petrol engine last month which replaced the old 1.2-litre motor. Volkswagen Ameo petrol will remain the same as they were, with the 1.2-litre engine. The prices of the Volkswagen Ameo petrol start at ₹ 5.50 lakh and go up to Rs 7.35 lakh. The new 1.0-litre petrol engine is a 3-cylinder unit which makes 75 bhp of max power and 95…

The famous automobile company Volkswagen which is known for its brand image and durability got a new 1.0 litre petrol engine last month which replaced the old 1.2-litre motor. Volkswagen Ameo petrol will remain the same as they were, with the 1.2-litre engine. The prices of the Volkswagen Ameo petrol start at ₹ 5.50 lakh and go up to Rs 7.35 lakh.

The new 1.0-litre petrol engine is a 3-cylinder unit which makes 75 bhp of max power and 95 Nm of peak torque, which is 1 bhp and 15 Nm less than the outgoing 1.2-litre petrol engine. There is no automatic for this engine variant as of now. The new engine on the Ameo is now the least powerful petrol engine in its segment. It continues to get a 5-speed manual transmission unit. As far as the diesel variants are concerned, they will continue with the 1.5-litre oil burner.

Volkswagen says that the rest of the features and the number of variants too remain as they were. The Ameo continues to get dual airbags and ABS as standard across all variants. The higher trims get a touchscreen multimedia system along with cruise control, rain-sensing wipers, anti-pinch power windows, cornering lamps etc.

The Ameo is placed in a tough segment with established rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and strong players such as the Hyundai Xcent, Tata Tigor and the soon to be launched new-generation Honda Amaze.