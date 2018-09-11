Check out the trailer of Ayushmann-Sanya starrer ‘Badhaai Ho’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra will next be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Badhaai Ho’ and the makers of the movie have released the trailer of the film. The trailer of the movie is a complete package of comedy and romance and so will the movie be for the viewers.

Sharing it on Twitter, Ayushmann wrote, “Dekh lo sab log! Jaanni thi na ‘khush khabri’? Here’s the trailer of #BadhaaiHo!”

Check out the trailer:-

In this film, director Amit Ravindernath Sharma has used the construct of an Indian bourgeois family to depict the embarrassment, the confusion and the hilarity that ensues when an ageing couple accidentally conceives a baby.

From its trailer, Badhaai Ho looks like a fun ride you’d want to take.

The cast dropped in the film’s first three posters on Monday. They have Ayushmann, Gajraj and Sanya curled up in the position of a fetus.

Sharing it on her Instagram yesterday, Sanya wrote, “#BadhaaiHo! Khoob mazaa aane wala hai! Trailer out tomorrow!”