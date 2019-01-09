Check out the trailer of Ranveer-Alia starrer ‘Gully Boy’!

Mumbai: After Ranveer Singh grabbed all attention from his blockbuster movie ‘Simmba’, the audience is now looking forward for his upcoming movie ‘Gully Boy’ starring Alia Bhatt as the leading lady of the film. Gully Boy has been teasing the fans with its first poster and look and in which Ranveer and Alia are looking extremely innocent and their characters seem to be introvert.

The makers of the film has finally ended the wait of the fans and launched the trailer of the movie ‘Gully Boy’. The film is a directorial venture of Zoya Akhtar while Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a rapper and he also have rapped in one of the songs of the movie.

Here is the trailer:-