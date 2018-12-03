Check out the trailer of Ranveer Singh starrer ‘Simmba’!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Simmba’, took to share the trailer of his movie on his Twitter account. The film is the remake of 2015 Telugu film Temper, also stars Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and Ashutosh Rana. It is set to arrive on December 28.

Ranveer took to his Twitter account and shared the trailer of Simmba, check out:-

Ranveer had previously teamed up with Rohit for a brand endorsement. This is, however, their first movie outing. Ranveer, who has been sharing several clips from the sets of Simmba had recently posted an emotional video thanking Rohit for making the film a memorable experience for him. Recalling his Simmba days, he said in the video, “My experience has been thousands of times more than what I had expected. I’ve never had such a blast making a movie in all the years that I’ve been working. The things that I learnt are the things that I’ll carry forward for the rest of my life, and it’s been cultivated and nurtured by sir (Rohit Shetty). When the hard work of all of us comes together, a film like Simmba is made, which according to me will be a blockbuster.”

Simmba will also be Sara’s second release in the same month after her debut film Kedarnath. Saif Ali Khan’s daughter has also been posting several behind-the-scenes photos from the sets of Simmba on her Instagram account. The film, which has been co-produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, will have Rohit’s Golmaal boys including Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu and Shreyas Talpade, apart from Ajay Devgn making a special appearance.