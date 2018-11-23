Check out the video of Anushka-SRK starrer Zero new song ‘Mere Naam Tu’!

Mumbai: Bollywood’s KingKhan Shah Rukh Khan and actress Anushka Sharma who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Zero’ shared their first song titled “Mere Naam Tu” which is set during the festival of Holi.

Fans of the actor’s lover boy image will definitely be glad to see him back in his element. The grand scale of Ajay-Atul’s music can be felt through the audio and it looks like the video has been shot keeping in mind the big scale. The love story of Shah Rukh and Anushka’s characters can be seen blossoming through this song.

The song features Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s characters. The song has been composed by music director duo Ajay-Atul. Abhay Jodhapurkar has voiced the song which is penned by Irshad Kamil. The song is set during the colourful festival of Holi. There were glimpses from the song in the film’s trailer as well.

Here is the video of the song:-

Shah Rukh Khan had posted on Thursday, “Bauua ka pyaar hai, Aafia ussi ke naam hai. #MereNaamTu out tomorrow.” Anushka Sharma had earlier tweeted, “Jitna ye poora hai uss se lamba toh Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder ka naam hai, phir bhi mujhe kehta hai tu mere naam hai. #MereNaamTu, coming out tomorrow!”

Director Aanand L Rai had tweeted, “.@BauuaSingh dil dene mein koi kasar nahin chhodta. Vishwas nahi hota? Kal khud hi dekh lijiye in #MereNaamTu, Zero’s first song, launching tomorrow.”

Zero stars Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, Zero releases on December 21.