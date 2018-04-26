Check out the video of new song ‘Dilbaro’ from Raazi, portrays father-daughter relationship!

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie 'Raazi', said that she was in tears when she first heard the new song 'Dibaro' that shows the pure relationship of father and daughter from her movie. The makers of the film have already released one song in the recent past titled 'Ae Vatan' and now they finally managed to release another emotionally connected song 'Dilbaro' which strikes the bond between a father and daughter. It…

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who will next be seen in the forthcoming movie ‘Raazi’, said that she was in tears when she first heard the new song ‘Dibaro’ that shows the pure relationship of father and daughter from her movie. The makers of the film have already released one song in the recent past titled ‘Ae Vatan’ and now they finally managed to release another emotionally connected song ‘Dilbaro’ which strikes the bond between a father and daughter. It seems that the movie is aimed at making an emotional appeal amongst the viewers as both the songs have a major relevance to everyone’s personal life.

The Meghna Gulzar directorial is a screen adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat and will hit the theatres on May 11. The movie is backed by a stellar supporting cast including Soni Razdan, Shishir Sharma, Rajit Kapur and Jaideep Ahlawat. It has been bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures.

Here is the video of the song:-