Check out this upcoming new feature of WhatsApp!

WhatsApp is presently working on a string of new features for the better experience of its users and the Facebook-owned platform is now reported to be working on new features namely— Vacation Mode and a Silent mode for chats.

On the other hand previous reports said that WhatsApp will soon roll out the picture-in-picture (PiP) mode as well as introduce Stickers.

As per the report by Wabetainfo, WhatsApp is putting effort on a Vacation mode feature which will assist in enhancing the archived chat experience.

Presently, when you archive a chat, WhatsApp automatically unarchives it once a new message is received from the same chat. While with the new vacation mode feature, your archived chats will not appear on your WhatsApp window and will remain as they are, even if a new message appears. If user weants to read the new message, they will have to open the chat manually from the archived chats.