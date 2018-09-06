Check out: Two variants of ‘Tata Nexon Kraz 2018’ launched!

Along with being one of the best automobile companies, Tata have excelled in the field of production all over the world. Tata have launched its new car ‘Tata Nexon Kraz 2018’ in two variants, petrol variant priced at Rs. 7. 15 lakh while diesel variant priced at Rs. 8.08 lakh.

Speaking at the launch of the new car, President – PVBU Tata Motors Mayank Pareek, said – “We want to celebrate the 1st Anniversary of our brand Nexon with our customers and what better way than offering them a special striking version- the Nexon KRAZ. To attract customers with active and sporty lifestyle, the Nexon KRAZ has been designed to set a new trend in the segment. Since launch, the Nexon has received a very good response and today is among the top 5 selling compact SUVs. We would like to thank all our customers for their trust in the brand and we will continue to bring exciting products in the market.”

Talking about the specifications of the newly launched ‘Tata Nexon Kraz 2018’:-

1. On the interior front, the dashboard is done up with black colour scheme with neo green sen on the air vent.

2. It also includes neo green stitching accents on seats.

3. The central console sports distinctive Kraz badging.

4. On the exterior front, the car is powered by the same 1.2 liter turbo petrol.

5. The car will be available in new color scheme of Tromso Black with a sonic silver roof. It sports new Neo-Green colored ORVMs, wheel accent and front grille.