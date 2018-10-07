Check out Vodafone’s new Rs. 279 recharge plan!

In order to take on Reliance Jio, famous telecom companies like Airtel, BSNL, Idea and Vodafone have been grabbing headlines every now and then because of their affordable recharge plans for their customers. Specifically talking, Vodafone have launched its newest recharge plan Rs. 279 offering unlimited voice calling benefits with 4GB of 3G/ 4G data for a validity of 84 days.

But there’s a catch. On paper, the plan offers unlimited voice calling benefits but in reality, there are daily and weekly FUPs attached to it. The new Rs 279 plan offers a FUP limit of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. The plan also offers unlimited SMS messages benefits.

Reportedly, this Vodafone plan is currently available only in select circles including Karnataka and Mumbai. With this newly announced plan, Vodafone is clearly aiming at subscribers who prefer long hours of voice calling over data facilities.

It is also clear that with the launch of the new Rs 279 plan Vodafone is aiming to take on the like of similar validity plans from both Airtel and Jio. Reliance Jio offers Rs 399 plan with a validity period of 84 days. Under the Rs 399 plan, Jio offers “truly” unlimited voice calling benefits, a total of 126GB data with daily FUP limit of 1.5GB per day, and 100 SMS/day for a period of 84 days.

Jio’s Rs 399 plan is better if you’re willing to pay an extra amount. The Vodafone plan is cheaper but Jio offers a lot more benefits for an extra Rs 120. In the Jio plan, customers get data as well as voice calling benefits. But in the Vodafone plan, there’s more of voice calling benefits with just a minimal amount of data.