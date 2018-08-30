Check out Vodafone’s new Rs. 597 recharge plan!

In order to take on Jio, famous telecom operators Airtel, Idea, BSNL and Vodafone have been grabbing headlines every now and then ahead of festive season for launching new recharge plans. Specifically talking about Vodafone, it has now introduced a prepaid plan for Rs 597. This new plan comes with a validity period of 112 days for smartphone users but comes with a validity period of 168 days for feature phones.

Under this plan, users will get unlimited calls along with 100 SMSes per day and 10GB of data. However, the plan comes with a capping of voice calls at 250 minutes per day and 1000 minutes per week.

Recently, Vodafone introduced a new prepaid plan for Rs 159. Under this plan, users will get 28GB of 3G or 4G data along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMSes per day. The plan will be valid for a period of 28 days.

The government gave final approval to the mega merger of Vodafone and Idea Cellular which will create the country’s largest mobile operator with 35 per cent market share and around 430 million subscribers, media reported.

The move comes just days after Idea Cellular and Vodafone India made a joint payment of Rs 7,268.78 crore ‘under protest’ to the Department of Telecom (DoT) for merging their mobile businesses.

A senior DoT official privy to the development told PTI, that the final approval has been accorded to the merger and the entities will now approach Registrar of Companies (RoC) for stipulated filings for approval, completing the last leg of formalities.

DoT gave conditional nod to the merger on July 9 and asked the two firms to meet the demand raised for taking the merger on record.

In 2015, Vodafone had merged its four subsidiaries Vodafone East, Vodafone South, Vodafone Cellular and Vodafone Digilink with Vodafone Mobile Services, which is now called Vodafone India. DoT at that time has asked Vodafone to clear OTSC dues worth Rs 6,678 core but the company challenged it in court. Following Supreme Court order, Vodafone had paid only Rs 2,000 crore to get the deal cleared.