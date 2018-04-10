Check out what’s so good about ‘Suzuki Swift Sport’!

The famous automobile company Maruti Suzuki which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to unveil the reason behind what’s so good in the car ‘Suzuki Swift Sport’. Here are the features which makes it different:- The steering is go-kart precise, with a quarter turn of the wheel getting you round corners in most instances. And when you are going round them there’s great grip and balance. Once you factor in the turbo lag this…

The famous automobile company Maruti Suzuki which is known for its brand image and durability has yet again managed to unveil the reason behind what’s so good in the car ‘Suzuki Swift Sport’.

Here are the features which makes it different:-

The steering is go-kart precise, with a quarter turn of the wheel getting you round corners in most instances. And when you are going round them there’s great grip and balance.

Once you factor in the turbo lag this Swift is swift. Yes, it only does the 0-100km/h sprint in 8.0 seconds but its off-the- line nippiness is great, helped by losing 80kg compared with the previous generation. And because you’re in a light car it feels faster.

The Sport is the top variant in the Swift’s all-new, third- generation line-up and my test car was $27,490 plus on-road costs with a 1.4-litre turbo- petrol engine and six-speed automatic transmission.

It’s $2000 less as a manual, which I suspect would also be a lot of fun, but I was still able to move the gearstick to manual mode and use the paddle shifters on the steering wheel. Crucially here, the auto didn’t jump in too quickly to take over and change gears itself, which is often the case

To be honest, though, I just let the auto do its job most of the time and, while it could be slow to change up gears, it meant that whatever speed I was doing I had torque on tap (officially, you have 230Nm to play with from a low 2500rpm).

Yes, the suspension was pretty firm but it added to the Sport’s go-kart feel. It reminded me of a Mini Cooper S but without the exhaust burbles.

Oh, and at 3.89m long by 1.735m wide, it’s great to park.

Inside feels amazingly spacious. I’m no giant like the WestWHEELS ed and don’t have a problem fitting into little cars but I was pleasantly surprised by the headroom.