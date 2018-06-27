Check out: What’s so good in newly launched ‘BMW G 310 R’ and ‘G 310 GS’?

The famous automobile company BMW which is known for its brand image and durability will soon launch its brand new BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS is expected to be priced at Rs 3 lakh and Rs 3.5 lakh respectively.

OVERDRIVE was the first to report that the G 310 R and G 310 GS will be launched in India around July-August 2018. We got exclusive information about this at the 2018 Auto Expo when the company told us that there was only some paperwork that was left to be done.

Both the G310 R and G310 GS are on sale in international markets and exported from India. The bikes are powered by a 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that develops 34PS at 9,500rpm and generates 28Nm at 7,500rpm. The motor is paired to a six speed transmission.

The G310 R is a street naked while the G310 GS is a focused adventure tourer. It comes equipped with longer travel suspension than the R and a larger front wheel as well. It also has dual-purpose tyres and an engine sump guard. Both bikes get ABS as standard. The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS is built by the TVS Motor Company in Hosur.